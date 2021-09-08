personal-finance

How to recover failed ATM transaction costs

Have you entered an ATM to withdraw money and was forced to leave without cash due to technical glitches? You then realise to your horror later that your account has been debited. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms state that banks have to re-credit the amount wrongly debited to your account within five calendar days of the failed transaction date. If banks fail to do so, they have to pay a compensation of Rs 100 a day for the delay beyond five calendar days. Banks have to complete this exercise without waiting for customers to complain. If your bank doesn't, file a complaint with your bank first. If you receive no response within 30 days or are not satisfied with it, escalate the matter to the banking ombudsman.