How to open an NPS account via DigiLocker

It is now possible to open a National Pension Scheme (NPS) account in DigiLocker, a Government of India initiative to store all your important documents in a digitised format. This allows you to have your NPS records on your mobile phone. All you need to do is get your driving licence linked to DigiLocker, first. In addition, the Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) has allowed subscribers to update their existing address using the same mode. You can do so by logging on to Protean CRA (formerly NSDL e-GOV) website and following a few steps (see graphic).

Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning