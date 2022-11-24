How to check credit score over WhatsApp

Credit information company Experian India has launched a service that allows Indian consumers to check their credit scores over WhatsApp. Users can check this in real-time through WhatsApp free of charge. The service also allows users to track any irregularities, detect frauds and take steps to rebuild their credit score. Easy access facilitated by this service can help users take informed, cautious calls on applying for credit cards and other loans. Any erroneous information in on a credit report can affect a person's chances of securing loans in future. In such cases, this service allows a user to raise a dispute via links that Experian would share over WhatsApp chat.

Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.