personal-finance

How to benefit from UPI AutoPay feature

Often we forget to pay our utility bills and insurance premiums before their due dates. So, we end up paying late fees on utility bills. An insurance policy lapses if the premium is not paid on time. To overcome this the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had introduced the UPI AutoPay feature, which allows recurring payments via the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). With this feature, consumers can set up auto debit instructions on their UPI mobile applications for debits from their linked bank account for their systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds, loan EMIs (equated monthly instalments), insurance premiums, utility bills, over-the-top (OTT) platform subscriptions, and more.