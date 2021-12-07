personal-finance

How to avoid fraud when using debit cards online

Shimming and skimming aren't moves on the dance floor, but ways to steal data from debit and credit cards. This festival season, there were a lot of both. With digital payments becoming a norm in India, shoppers used debit cards extensively and found themselves defrauded. Fraudsters had installed card-shimming and shimming devices in ATMs, at point-of-sales and so on, and accessed data on the cards. People lost their hard-earned money. To protect ourselves from this, there are simple behaviours we can adopt, such as being careful about where we use our card and not sharing card details.