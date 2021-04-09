personal-finance

How mutual funds ended losing streak in March

After eight successive months of equity mutual funds seeing net outflows (more money went out than came), investors came back in March. According to AMFI, equity funds saw net inflows of Rs 9,115 crore. SIP inflows in March 2021 also shot up, to Rs 9,182 crore. Is this a good or a bad sign?

Rising stock markets appear to have caught investors off guard. Many had booked profits early on, when markets had started recovering from March 2020 lows. A few had stayed away altogether. It seems that investors waiting on sidelines have come back to equity markets at the first sign of consolidation. Some of these may be suffering from fear of missing out on the rally in the stocks.