personal-finance

How much should you save today for your goals?

Many of us have several financial goals; buying a car, a new house and so on. The question is: how much to save now to build that corpus? Estimating the final corpus requires three elements; how much do we need (final corpus), when do we need the amount (tenure) and the approximate expected return from your investment.

If you can wait, then you can invest in risky assets such as equities and generate higher returns. Otherwise you may have to pick fixed income avenues. Some prefer to invest in a mix of assets for risk-adjusted returns.

Investing regularly helps reach high targets even with small monthly investments.