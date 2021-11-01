personal-finance

How is the new MF risk-o-meter different?

The new risk-o-meter, introduced this year, gives mutual fund investors a clearer picture of how much risk their scheme is taking. Earlier, the risk-o-meter captured the risk associated with a scheme's objective or the category it belongs to; but the new SEBI regulations link the risk-o-meter to the portfolio of the scheme. This also ensures that the risk-o-meter is not static, but changes dynamically as and when the fund manager takes more of high-risk calls. This will help alert an investor when her scheme is taking excessive risks that are beyond her comfort. Fund houses are now mandated to update risk-o-meters every month.