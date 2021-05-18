personal-finance

How Indians prefer to pay for big transactions

Many Indians use digital modes to make purchases. In its recently-released report analysing the digital payments space, Worldline India, a payments and transaction services company, says that nearly 41 percent consumers preferred Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for digital payments. The study was conducted between January and December 2020. These were typically for small-ticket spending such as paying utility bills or shopping of groceries. For large ticket purchases, though, cards—both debit and credit—were the preferred means. Prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), like prepaid cards and mobile wallets, are popular too. But limited money storage onto them and KYC-requirement is a hindrance.