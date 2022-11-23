personal-finance

How does crypto exchange collapse affect you?

There's been a lot happening in the crypto world - from FTX announcing bankruptcy to Binance walking out of the deal of acquiring its rival crypto exchange platform (again FTX).

What happens to your funds in case an exchange goes bankrupt?

Whether you get your coins back or not and through what process depends on exchange-to-exchange. But in most cases there's no guarantee that the crypto investors can recoup their funds if an exchange collapsed. Since crypto assets are not regulated, the exchanges are not obligated to return investors' money in case of a liquidity crunch and can just freeze all accounts on their platform.