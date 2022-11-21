How do retirement mutual funds work?

There are traditional and market-linked retirement products currently available in the market helping you to build your nest egg. Mutual funds are one among them. Ten fund houses offer retirement plans with different options across equity and debt portfolios. The investment is locked-in for five years or till retirement age, whichever is earlier. Among these, only few funds are eligible for tax deduction u/s 80C. Most of them offer three plans — Progressive, Moderate and Conservative with varying equity allocations. Moneycontrol recommends you to invest in open-ended schemes with a good pedigree to build your retirement corpus, instead of such targeted schemes.

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran