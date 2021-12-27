personal-finance

How do real-estate mutual funds work?

Real-estate mutual funds (MF) offer investors a chance to own real estate and earn rental income from them, without actually having to own any property. These MFs invest your money in real-estate investment trust (REITs). A REIT is simply a vehicle that owns properties. These are rented out to offices, cineplexes, industrial parks, hotels, senior living centres and so on, from which they earn a steady, rental income. A basket of such REITs, holding real estate abroad, held by your MF ensures diversification across geographies and sectors. Domestic REITs (listed on stock exchanges) are largely focused on office space.