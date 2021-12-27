personal-finance
How do real-estate mutual funds work?
Dec 27, 04:12

Real-estate mutual funds (MF) offer investors a chance to own real estate and earn rental income from them, without actually having to own any property. These MFs invest your money in real-estate investment trust (REITs). A REIT is simply a vehicle that owns properties. These are rented out to offices, cineplexes, industrial parks, hotels, senior living centres and so on, from which they earn a steady, rental income. A basket of such REITs, holding real estate abroad, held by your MF ensures diversification across geographies and sectors. Domestic REITs (listed on stock exchanges) are largely focused on office space.

Realty check