How should you assess a new fund house?

Last week, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund announced its launch to become 44th fund house to join the mutual fund industry. Several new entities have applied for MF license and quite a few have got approvals. When considering investing with a new fund house, check whether the management team has any past track-record of asset management. Also, check whether the fund house follows a well-defined investment process. This will ensure that, even if there are fund manager exits, the investment process stays on track. Also look closely at the scheme itself. Some new fund houses have been launching emerging investment themes, which may or may not suit your risk-profile.

Moneycontrol PF Team