personal-finance

How can mutual-fund investors use MF Central?

MF Central, which has been launched by country's largest registrar and transfer agents or RTAs (CAMS and KFintech), allows investors to track all their mutual fund investments in one place by entering their PAN number and mobile number. Both the RTAs together cover all the mutual funds in the country. MF Central also offers non-financial services. You can update your e-mail addresses and mobile numbers. You can consolidate your folios or add a new bank account to your folio. MF Central allows the change status of the investor from minor to major. You can also place transmission request to bequeath units to you if a loved one has passed away.