Here are the latest interest rates of SBI Fixed Deposits and Post Office deposits

Fixed deposits (FDs) are preferred investment choice for senior citizens and for those people who are looking for safe and assured returns on their investments.

India's largest lender State Bank of India, following a reduction in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been lowering interest rates on its FDs on select maturities.

Other options such as Post Office Time Deposits, which sees a quarterly revision of rates have been considered by individuals. On April 1, the interest rates on these deposits were last revised.

This is same as bank FDs. Through the tenure of the post office term deposit, investors earn a guaranteed return like bank FDs. Term deposits ranging from one year to five years are offered by Post offices. On April 1 2020, the interest on Post Office deposits was revised. It offers an interest rate of 5.5 percent for one-year time deposit to three years. Post Office offers an interest rate of 6.7 percent for five year time deposit account.

Year Interest rates 1 year 5.5% 2 year 5.5% 3 year 5.5% 5 year 6.7%

SBI Fixed deposits: Depending upon the need of investment on short-term or long term, the tenures for SBI FDs may vary from 7 days to 10 years. For general customers, SBI FD interest rates vary between 2.9 percent to 5.4 percent.