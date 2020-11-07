economy
Here are the latest interest rates of SBI Fixed Deposits and Post Office deposits
Aug 08, 10:08

Fixed deposits (FDs) are preferred investment choice for senior citizens and for those people who are looking for safe and assured returns on their investments.

India's largest lender State Bank of India, following a reduction in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been lowering interest rates on its FDs on select maturities.

Other options such as Post Office Time Deposits, which sees a quarterly revision of rates have been considered by individuals. On April 1, the interest rates on these deposits were last revised.

Post Office Time Deposits or Post Office term deposit schemes: This is same as bank FDs. Through the tenure of the post office term deposit, investors earn a guaranteed return like bank FDs. Term deposits ranging from one year to five years are offered by Post offices. On April 1 2020, the interest on Post Office deposits was revised. It offers an interest rate of 5.5 percent for one-year time deposit to three years. Post Office offers an interest rate of 6.7 percent for five year time deposit account.

YearInterest rates
1 year5.5%
2 year5.5%
3 year5.5%
5 year6.7%

SBI Fixed deposits: Depending upon the need of investment on short-term or long term, the tenures for SBI FDs may vary from 7 days to 10 years. For general customers, SBI FD interest rates vary between 2.9 percent to 5.4 percent.

TenorsInterest rate
7 days to 45 days2.9%
46 days to 179 days3.9%
180 days to 210 days4.4%
211 days to less than 1 year4.4%
1 year to less than 2 years4.9%
2 years to less than 3 years5.1%
3 years to less than 5 years5.3%
5 years and up to 10 years5.4%

 
personal-finance
How exit loads harm you
Jul 28, 03:07
Liquid funds are meant to park your surplus cash and where you can withdraw your money in a short-time. Since these schemes can invest in securities that mature upto 91 days, these aren’t supposed to be as liquid as overnight funds. But since large corporations used to withdraw from liquid funds within a day or two, managing liquidity became a problem for those investors who stayed on slightly linger. Hence, last year, SEBI introduced exit loads for liquid funds for withdrawals made up to seven days from investments.
business
Byju's billion dollars during a pandemic
Jul 28, 02:07

Online learning firm Byju's has raised $1 billion in 2020 alone. That's more than all other ed-tech startups combined, and more than what Byju's raised in the last 5 years. Most obviously, Byju's is making the most of the pandemic, which has boosted online learning big time. But as it gets deeper into the India market, the capital is also meant for large acquisitions in the US, where education is much more expensive and buyouts give inorganic growth. This money can also scare away competition, and investors may find it hard to fund a rival to such a well-funded company.

 
personal-finance
Health insurance: 'Top-ups' help?
Jul 16, 11:07
If you already have health insurance and want to increase your cover, you could try buying a new health insurance policy. But that’ll be expensive. Instead, a top-up policy works better. A top-up policy is an add-on to your regular cover. It reimburses your hospital bills only if your costs exceed a certain threshold limit, also called ‘deductible’. Hence, premiums are cheaper (see graphic). While a base policy reimburses your hospital bills up to your health cover, a top-up policy kicks in beyond the deductible amount. Although, having a base policy in place is not a prerequisite for buying a top-up; it can be purchased independently too.