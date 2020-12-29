personal-finance

Gold ETF see outflows for first time in 2020

Due to uncertainty caused by Covid-19 lockdown early 2020, gold prices surged upwards in the first half of the year and investors invested in gold ETFs. But as economies inch their way to normalcy and vaccines around the corner, the interest in gold as an asset class has been coming down. For the first time in this calendar year gold ETFs have seen net outflows (redemptions exceed investments) globally. It signifies waning attraction of gold for investors. Instead of chasing returns investors should instead look at gold as a portfolio diversifier.