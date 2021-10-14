personal-finance

Gold bonds for this Dussehra; not physical gold

Dussehra is an auspicious occasion and many buy gold on this day. Increasingly, many people are shifting to paper gold instead of bullion gold.

Sovereign gold bonds (SGB) issued by Reserve Bank of India on behalf of Government of India can be bought in the secondary market. The bonds have a tenure of seven years and offer 2.5 percent rate of interest payable half yearly. The bond tracks price of one gram gold and the investors are paid accordingly at the time of maturity.

Investors should allocate 5 to 10 percent of their money to gold. SGB can help you to invest in gold for long term.