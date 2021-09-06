personal-finance

Globally-diversified mutual funds shine

While the domestic mutual funds investing predominantly in US equities stole the show over the last few years thanks to their better performances, select funds that diversify across the world, too, put on a good show. Fifteen such funds are available for Indian investors investing in the equities listed in the exchanges across the world including North A​merica, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East. These funds go well beyond technology companies and invest in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, fintech companies and consumer good companies. Such globally diversified funds provide a good diversification to the portfolios of investors.