personal-finance

Follow SIP strategy to invest in cryptocurrencies

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are a popular way of investing in mutual funds; they average the buying price and reduce the volatility impact. Now, you can do SIPs in cryptocurrencies too through exchanges such as Bitbns, Unocoin, Vauld and Zebpay. Starting with a minimum of Rs 100, SIPs can be done daily, weekly or monthly. According to ZebPay, Rs 100 in Bitcoin every week in the past year would have gained around 72 per cent so far. That said, remember, SIPs reduce risk, but don't eliminate volatility. Retail investors must ideally stay away from cryptocurrencies.