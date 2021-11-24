personal-finance

Filing claims under more than one health policy

Most companies offer group health-insurance cover to their employees. In addition to that, people may take individual policies too. Many tend to use their group covers first because the claim-settlement is easier. But what if a hospital bill exceeds this policy's cover? Then, you will then have to file claims under both policies. For instance, if your bill amount is ₹6 lakh, but your group cover is ₹5 lakh, you can claim the balance under your own policy or vice-versa. But, you cannot claim ₹3 lakh from each of the policies.