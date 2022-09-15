Explained: Disease-specific caps in health covers

Health insurance policies are complex. You may have a Rs 5-lakh cover, but won't be able to utilise the entire amount if it comes with clauses such as room rent sub-limits and disease-specific ceilings. Almost all policies have sub-limits of Rs 25,000-50,000 for cataract surgery. In addition, some also impose disease-wise ceilings. For instance, under New India Assurance’s Sixty Plus policy, the payout for hernia surgery is capped at Rs 60,000 even if you are insured for more. Likewise, eligible claim amount for all major cancer surgeries is limited to Rs 2.75 lakh. It is best to avoid such policies, unless your age, health and budget make buying policies without restrictions difficult.

Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning