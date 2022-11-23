personal-finance

Explained: AYUSH coverage in health insurance

Non-life insurance companies cover the cost of alternative therapies – Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Naturopathy and Homeopathy – besides modern treatment methods. Only hospitalisation or day-care treatment at authorised healthcare facilities are eligible. These could be central or state government AYUSH hospitals, teaching hospitals attached to recognised AYUSH colleges and hospitals with at least five beds, operation theatres and AYUSH medical practitioners' supervision, among other things. Regular covers will not pay for doctor's consultation fees or pharmacy bills. Some products also come with sub-limits – for instance, up to 25 percent of total sum insured – on AYUSH treatment.