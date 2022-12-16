 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC MinisPersonal finance

Does asset size impact MFs' return?

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Dec 16, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

Mutual fund schemes grow in size with inflows and mark-to-market gains. Increasing assets is not a cause of concern for large-cap schemes but it makes difference in mid and small-cap counterparts. Liquidity is the biggest challenge in the two. It impacts portfolio sizing and the schemes are forced to deploy the corpus in more number of stocks, which leads to over diversification. Illiquidity also reduces the flexibility to exit at a reasonable impact cost. It may be a bigger concern in a downturn. Lack of liquidity impacts the ability to take risks and generate higher returns. Also, the participation in the IPO market is also limited for these schemes.

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
TAGS: #investing #larger corpus in mutual fund #MC Mini #MC Minis #Mid and small-cap schemes #Mutual Funds
first published: Dec 16, 2022 04:13 pm