personal-finance

Do crypto baskets make investing less volatile?

If you must invest in cryptocurrencies, despite the obvious volatility, there is one way to reduce the risk, albeit slightly. Some exchanges such as Giottus, Vauld, etc allow you to invest in crypto baskets. A crypto basket is just like a thematic mutual fund; it invests your money in coins that are bound by a common theme. Experts at these exchanges curate these baskets, such as DeFi, Metaverse, gaming, and meme coins. You can invest with a minimum of Rs 100 daily, weekly, or monthly. This doesn't make cryptocurrencies much safer. Make sure you are comfortable with the volatility.