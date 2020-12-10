Digital transactions are increasing rapidly

As per a recent State Bank of India (SBI) report, credit and debit card usage rose in 2020. The transaction using Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is already 1.8 times of pre-Covid levels.
Not just the total transactions through credit and debit cards went up, the amount spend per transaction also increased. Consumers not only shopped online due to the pandemic and lockdown situation, but also increasingly paid their utility bills and insurance premiums, digitally.
As per the report, there was a drop in digital transaction in the month of April. However, there was a surge in using credit and debit cards for digital payments from May onwards.
State electricity distribution companies seem to be in perpetual distress. In 2018-19, their losses were 0.3 percent of GDP. Losses continue to pile up because discoms are unable to recover the cost of their electricity purchase. The chart has details. Not only are state discoms reluctant to raise rates (it is unpopular!), but they also suffer from inefficiencies in transmission, distribution and collection and theft of power leading to lower average price realised. This financial distress is in turn transmitted to power producers because discoms are unable to pay their dues. Such dues stood at Rs 1.38 lakh crore in September 2020.