Digital transactions are increasing rapidly

As per a recent State Bank of India (SBI) report, credit and debit card usage rose in 2020. The transaction using Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is already 1.8 times of pre-Covid levels.

Not just the total transactions through credit and debit cards went up, the amount spend per transaction also increased. Consumers not only shopped online due to the pandemic and lockdown situation, but also increasingly paid their utility bills and insurance premiums, digitally.

As per the report, there was a drop in digital transaction in the month of April. However, there was a surge in using credit and debit cards for digital payments from May onwards.