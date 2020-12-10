personal-finance
Digital transactions are increasing rapidly
Dec 10, 05:12

As per a recent State Bank of India (SBI) report, credit and debit card usage rose in 2020. The transaction using Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is already 1.8 times of pre-Covid levels.

Not just the total transactions through credit and debit cards went up, the amount spend per transaction also increased. Consumers not only shopped online due to the pandemic and lockdown situation, but also increasingly paid their utility bills and insurance premiums, digitally.

As per the report, there was a drop in digital transaction in the month of April. However, there was a surge in using credit and debit cards for digital payments from May onwards.

Digital transaction surge in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdown

 
economy
Why state discoms are in distress
Dec 04, 01:12

State electricity distribution companies seem to be in perpetual distress. In 2018-19, their losses were 0.3 percent of GDP. Losses continue to pile up because discoms are unable to recover the cost of their electricity purchase. The chart has details. Not only are state discoms reluctant to raise rates (it is unpopular!), but they also suffer from inefficiencies in transmission, distribution and collection and theft of power leading to lower average price realised. This financial distress is in turn transmitted to power producers because discoms are unable to pay their dues. Such dues stood at Rs 1.38 lakh crore in September 2020. ​

discom distress
business
Profitability vs profit
Nov 30, 01:11

In the pandemic, many companies’ profits are declining but profitability is stable or even improving. Profit is an absolute measure, say Rs 100. But profitability is relative to another financial measure, usually sales. Profitability measures how much of sales is retained after meeting expenses. If revenue is Rs1000, then profitability, in our example is 10percent--Rs 1000 divided by Rs 100. But, if revenue falls to Rs 800 and net profit to Rs 90, then profitability has actually increased to 11.3 percent. That explains why profits may go down but profitability could increase.

Ebitda-grew-ahead-of-revenue-on-the-back-of-cost-savings