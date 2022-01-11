personal-finance

Did you check your credit report?

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed fintech lenders to access people's credit bureau reports. With this access, fintech firms will now be able to take more informed decisions on whether or not to approve your loan. However, it also means that you must keep a close watch on your credit report to ensure that it doesn't contain errors. Inaccurate information could pull down your credit score. If you notice an error, ask the bank or lender against which you see the wrongly placed adverse remark and get your credit report rectified.