personal-finance

Decoding progressive rates on savings accounts

Newer and smaller private banks, like DCB Bank and IDFC First Bank, have been offering progressive interest rates on savings accounts, to attract new business and also to help depositors earn a bit more in a falling-interest-rate regime. Progressive interest rates pay as per deposit slabs, instead of a fixed rate that most banks offer. Say you have Rs 25 lakh in your DCB Savings Bank account. Here, you will earn 2.75 per cent interest on the first Rs 1 lakh you deposited, then 4 per cent on the next Rs 4 lakh, 4.50 per cent on the next Rs 5 lakh, and so on. The effective annualised yield will be 4.65 per cent per annum.