personal-finance

Decoded: War-linked exclusions in insurance covers

In 2020, when COVID-19 ravaged global healthcare systems, policyholders across the world discovered that their insurance policies won't come to their aid in certain extraordinary circumstances. Two years later, many have had to get acquainted with less-commonly invoked exclusions related to wars. Insurance policies have a list of general, blanket exclusions (expenses not payable), which are nearly common across insurers. For example, under travel policies, illnesses or accidents caused by wars – whether declared or not – are not covered. There is no scope for any ambiguity – invasions, war-like situations, acts of foreign enemies, hostilities and so on are explicitly excluded from coverage.