Decoded: Tax break on preventive health check-ups

For people under 60 years, section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961 offers tax deduction of up to Rs 25,000 on health insurance premiums paid for self, spouse and kids. If you are a senior citizen or pay premiums towards your senior citizen parents’ health insurance policies, you can claim an additional tax break of up to Rs 50,000. Moreover, you and your family are also eligible for a deduction of up to Rs 5,000 on preventive health check-ups under the same section. For instance, diagnostic tests to check your blood sugar or cholesterol levels. However, the sum of your premiums and preventive healthcare bills cannot exceed the maximum limits under section 80D.

Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning