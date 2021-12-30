personal-finance

Decoded: Moratorium period in health insurance

Health insurers often reject claims saying policyholders had concealed the illness while buying the policy. But, even innocents, who were simply unaware of a health condition, can be penalised in the process. Such policyholders can take comfort in regulator IRDAI-mandated ‘no lookback clause' introduced in 2019. If you've been renewing your policy continuously for eight years, your claim becomes incontestable, except if it is proven to be fraud or if it is for specified permanent exclusions. But, if the insurer establishes that you had concealed a health condition, it can land you in trouble.