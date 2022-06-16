Crypto crash: What investors should do?

The price of Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency with the largest market-cap, is hovering around Rs 17.30 lakh (as on 16 Jun). It is the lowest level since December 2020. The cryptocurrencies have suffered in recent months as the Fed Reserve has hiked interest rates and global policymakers are taking efforts to combat rising inflation. Rising interest rates and a correction in equity markets have nudged crypto investors to shift. But crypto enthusiasts aren’t much unfazed by falling prices. Some exchanges allow you to start a SIP in cryptocurrencies. With SIPs, you can average your buying price and it saves you from severe losses. Don’t forget to book profits regularly, though. And limit your overall exposure.

Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.