personal-finance

Come Akshay Tritiya and gold ETFs shine

Many households buy gold on Akshay Tritiya. Many of those who prefer digital means, opt to buy units of gold exchange-traded funds (ETF). These units can be bought on the stock exchange through stockbrokers, and they track the price of gold. The units can be sold quickly near net asset value in most cases on the stock exchanges.

If you don't have a demat account, then consider purchasing through gold savings funds, which feed into units of ETF. These allow investments through systematic investment plans. Though Akshay Tritiya is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold, do not bet all your money on gold in one go. Stagger your investments and build a diversified portfolio across asset classes.