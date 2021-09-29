personal-finance

Buying a health cover? Mind pre-existing illnesses

Never lie to your doctor, lawyer or health insurer. If you have a pre-existing condition at the time of taking a policy, it's best to come clean with it. True, there's a price to pay--for one to four years, your insurance policy will not cover illnesses that exist at the time of buying a policy or illness that were detected inside 48 months of your buying a policy. Also, the insurer will charge you a higher premium. But, if you conceal your health condition, your claim could be rejected altogether... even after a wait of four years. So, speak early or forever be tormented by the chance of your claim being rejected.