personal-finance

Budget 2022: Time to invest in infra mutual fund?

While announcing Union Budget 2022 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced many initiatives in infrastructure space. The focus was on building infrastructure to reduce the cost of doing business.

Savvy investors see this increased government spending as a booster dose to infrastructure companies at a time when the interest rates remain subdued. Infrastructure funds invest in shares of companies that operate in businesses such as construction, power, logistics, engineering, energy, metals and capital equipments. That makes it a relatively diversified theme. 21 infrastructure theme funds manage assets worth Rs 14,207 crore, as on December 31, 2021, as per Value Research.