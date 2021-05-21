personal-finance

Are retail investors understanding equity better?

Retail investors seem to be maturing and understand the virtues of long term investing when it comes to equity investing. Data from AMFI shows that the share of retail money in equity mutual funds parked for longer than two years has been increasing steadily despite the Indian equity market experiencing sharp volatility due to COVID-19 over the past two years. In the same period, the percentage of assets staying for as long in debt funds have fallen. One reason is the volatility in debt markets made worse by the Franklin Templeton crisis. While long-term investing is typically a five-year period, it's good that more investors have been staying invested past the two-year mark.