personal-finance

Are mutual funds popular with small investors?

After lagging behind other financial instruments for the small investor's wallet, mutual funds have got bit more popular in recent years. Experts attribute it to ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hain' orchestrated by the Association of Mutual Funds of India. AMFI data shows that the share of retail investment in the Assets Under Management of overall MF rose four percentage points in the last 2 years. The campaign also helped MF reach the smaller parts of India. The rising popularity of systematic investment plans, on the back of good performance in the equity markets helped bring in many new customers, many of whom were Do-It-Yourself investors. This is especially so after demonetization in 2016.