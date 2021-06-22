personal-finance

A quick guide to buying a used car

Although Covid-19 has pushed many to buy a car in order to avoid public transport, many buyers have bought a used car as well. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in FY21 the pre-owned car market in India stood at 4.4 million units; higher than the new-car industry, which registered 2.7 million unit sales. Budgetary constraints nudge consumers to buy used cars. The trend is expected to continue. What should you check in a used car, then? Aside from the cost and model (the recent it is, the better), evaluate the car's condition. Get it examined by a trusted car mechanic, check accident history and the number of kilometers the car has been driven already.