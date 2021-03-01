Over 20 largecaps on brokerages' radar post Q3

Green shoots in December quarter earnings of India Inc are a welcome sign for investors. As many as 30 Nifty companies beat net profit estimates. In terms of sectors, metals, oil and gas, auto, and technology led the incremental profit growth for Nifty companies, said a Motilal Oswal report. Up to 16 Nifty companies saw earnings upgrades of greater than 5 percent for FY22 EPS while 3 companies saw downgrades of greater than 5 percent. Based on the management commentary, experts see the momentum in earnings to continue in the next few quarters as well. They advise investors to remain stock specific. Here is a list of over 20 largecap stocks that are on brokerages' radar post Q3 results.