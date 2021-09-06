NPS' equity allocation for senior citizens

The Pension Fund Regulatory Authority (PFRDA) has raised the entry age limit for investing in National Pension System (NPS) to 70 years from 65. It has also framed rules for asset allocation for this age group. You can invest up to 50 percent in equities if you opt for an active choice. Under the auto choice—the passive option—equity investment will be capped at 15 percent. You can tweak the asset allocation twice a year, and change your pension fund manager once a year. Regular exits are allowed after three years. You can withdraw up to 60 percent as lump-sum but have to use the balance to buy annuities. However, if your corpus size is less than Rs 5 lakh, you can withdraw the entire amount.