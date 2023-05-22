personal-finance

NPS also invests in equities. Here's how

National Pension System (NPS) subscribers can invest across four avenues – equity, corporate debt, government securities and alternate assets – through schemes E, C, G and A respectively. You can invest in these schemes through auto and active choices. Under the active choice, you can invest up to 75 percent of your contribution in equities, while the allocation is pre-determined, linked to age under auto choice. If you are a 35-year-old, the maximum allocation to equities will be 75 percent under auto choice, but if you are 50, it cannot exceed 20 percent. You can invest in equities through ten pension fund managers appointed by the Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).