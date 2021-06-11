business

No dearth of demand for tech talent

There is no dearth of demand for tech talent amid the second wave of the pandemic. According to a report by Xpheno, a specialised consulting firm, the technology sector accounted for 81% of the 2.05 lakh openings in May 2021, up from 79% in March. This is despite a decline in jobs openings due to lockdown curbs, that hit business activities. March had about 2.9 lakh openings overall. In May, Bengaluru was among the top employers, accounting for 15% of total jobs, followed by Hyderabad at 10%. Top metros accounted for about 46% of openings. The hiring is expected to stabilise and sustain in the coming months as more enterprises use technology to ensure business continuity.