New Dates for e-filing of Income Tax forms

In a major relief for taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due dates for filing of various electronic forms under the Income Tax Act, 1961. The move comes on the back of difficulties reported by taxpayers and other stakeholders. The Equalisation Levy Statement in Form No.1 for the Financial Year 2020- 21 can be filed on or before December 31, 2021, instead of August 31, 2021. The application for registration or intimation or approval under Section 10(23C), 12A, 35(1)(ii)/(iia)/(iii) or 80G of the Act in Form No. 10A now can be filed till on or before March 31, 2022. The earlier deadline for the same was June 30, 2021.