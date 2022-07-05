MFs prove a mixed bag in market fall

Bear markets are unnerving for many and they separate the brave from the rest. Many investors prefer to invest in stocks through mutual funds hoping to contain the downside in tough times. While the large cap funds have fallen moreover in line with the index capturing the movement in large cap stocks, the small cap schemes have fallen less than the index. Individual stocks and some sectors have fallen much more than the broad-based indices highlighting the importance of holding a diversified portfolio.

Investors lacking time or skill to manage their stock portfolios, should ideally look at mutual funds for equity allocation. Stagger your investments in equity schemes.