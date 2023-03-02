Mid-cap funds outshine peers

Mid-cap schemes have outperformed other diversified equity funds categories over last one year. Mid-cap funds are diversified equity schemes that invest minimum 65 percent of money into mid-cap stocks - 101st to 250th company in terms of full market capitalisation. Mid-cap stocks are usually large businesses and post decent growth. Many aggressive growth seeking individuals invest in these schemes. Mid-cap funds allocate some money to large-cap stocks as well to maintain liquidity.

According to Association of Mutual funds In India, as on January 31, 2023 mid-cap funds managed assets worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore. Investors should take staggered exposure to mid-cap funds with long term view.