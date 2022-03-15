Meta is betting big on short video. Here's why

Short video is becoming the centrepiece of Meta's product roadmap as it looks to woo more young people. The reason is simple: the exponential growth of Reels in the past year. Mark Zuckerberg recently said that Reels is their fastest-growing content format by far and the biggest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram. He believes that short videos will be an increasing part of how people consume content in the future. However, Meta is facing a strong competitor from TikTok, hence it is pushing Reels into nearly every part of the Facebook app, apart from introducing new ways for creators to make money.