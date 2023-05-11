personal-finance

MC30 funds for investors new to equity market

MC30 is a curated list of 30 investment worthy mutual fund schemes, which can serve all types of investors having varied financial goals. Investors new to equity market wanting to get a taste of equity risk can consider picking schemes from the MC30 basket. Large-cap oriented mutual funds serve the purpose for the new investors as they are relatively less risky compared to other equity categories. MC30 presents five such schemes that are following either Nifty 50 or Nifty 100 index as benchmark. Of these, two are actively managed largecap schemes and three are passively managed Exchange traded funds (ETFs) and index funds. These are likely to deliver broader market linked returns.