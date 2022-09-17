MC Mini | What role do banks’ BC partners play?

Business correspondents (BC), to put it simply, are agents who connect banks with customers. BCs act as touch points, allowing remote bank customers to undertake critical banking transactions including withdrawal of cash and money transfer, among others. In exchange for providing banks’ services to its customers, BCs charge a predetermined minimum fee per transaction to the respective lender. State Bank of India’s largest BC partner Save Solutions undertakes about Rs 200 crore of transactions per day, reflecting the enormous scale that BCs provide to their banking partners. Further, with the rising adoption of digital banking transactions, banks are now planning to also offer loan and deposit products via BCs.

Moneycontrol News