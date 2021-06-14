markets

Why utility stocks are back on the radar of buyers

The S&P BSE Utility index, which rallied 6.7 percent for the week ended June 11, is up around 10 percent so far in the month. The sudden buying interest seen in the index could be attributed to the fact power consumption will recover as businesses gradually reopen from localised lockdowns. Top power-consuming states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu began easing restrictions on business operations from Monday due to the slowing pace of new coronavirus cases, said experts. Utility index comprises stocks that come under essential services such as water, electricity as well as gas. There are 26 stocks in the S&P BSE Utility index.