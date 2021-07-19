markets

Why the realty index jumped 9% in a week

Realty stocks hogged the limelight last week as the BSE Realty index hit a 10-year high of 3,198.39 on July 16 and jumped 9 percent in the week ended July 16. Strong sales numbers from most of the real estate companies and optimism of stronger demand going ahead are driving the prices higher. Post RERA and GST, pent-up demand, lower home loan interest rates and the need to invest in well-planned and spacious homes due to work from home have augured well for the realty stocks. Experts expect the demand for the realty sector to sustain for some time. But some stocks may see consolidation as they appear to be overbought.