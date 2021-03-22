Why next wave of investors will be from tier 2, 3 cities

A fresh breed of investors, largely from tier II and III cities, are waiting on the sidelines to enter the D-Street in FY22, according to brokerages that Moneycontrol spoke to. Data suggests that over 12 million new demat accounts were added in FY21 compared with the 4.7 million accounts that were added in FY20. A big factor propelling this trend is the change in the way trading is done. While traditionally penetration in non-metros was very low, the affordability of smartphones, tablets, availability of a high-speed data connection, and the bull run in the market are together coaxing youth from these places to turn investors, say experts.